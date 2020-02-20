Meaghan Wims Named Director of Public Affairs at Duffy & Shanley

Meaghan Wims has been named Director of Public Affairs at Duffy & Shanley.

Meaghan has spent the last decade working at the intersection of politics, business and media. Meaghan tackles the region’s thorniest business issues, specializing in the areas of energy and the environment, healthcare, financial and business services, stakeholder engagement and crisis communications. She provides strategic communications, media relations and executive counsel to D&S’s broad portfolio of corporate, nonprofit and public affairs clients.

Meaghan joined Duffy & Shanley after spending the first half of her career as an award-winning journalist for The Providence Journal and other publications in the region. She earned a B.A. in journalism and political science from the University of Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -