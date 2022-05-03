Mearthane Products acquires Snyder Plastics

CRANSTON – Mearthane Products Corp. has completed the acquisition of Snyder Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of custom thermoset polyurethane and silicone components, the company announced Tuesday.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Snyder Plastics, which has 10 employees, will remain at its Bay City, Mich., location. The company’s products are used in automotive, packaging, environmental controls and other mission-critical applications. It will become part of Mearthane’s Precision Polymers division.

“We are delighted to become part of the MPC team and are energized by the added support that MPC will bring to drive our continued success,” Jeff Preston, president of Snyder Plastics, said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Mearthane’s purchase of Snyder Plastics follows the Cranston-based company’s strategic acquisitions of Polyurethane Molding Industries in Woonsocket in 2020 and Creative Urethanes Inc. in Winchester, Va., in October 2018, according to a news release.

“Like our other successful acquisitions, SPI greatly expands MPC’s capabilities as a leader in custom thermoset polyurethane components,” Pete Kaczmarek, president of Mearthane Products, said in a statement. “Their expertise in compression molding very high-tolerance components of all sizes is very unique. In addition, the SPI portfolio provides MPC with a leading position in high-growth applications and introduces us to new customers who may benefit from our wide range of capabilities.”

(Updates: adds number of Snyder of employees and more details of transaction in third paragraph)