Mechanics Cooperative Bank donates $12K to 3 charities

MECHANICS COOPERATIVE BANK recently donated $12,000 to three charities through its 2020 “Jeans Fridays” fundraiser. Pictured, from left, are Beverly Andrade of Forever Paws Animal Shelter; Cathy Rutkowski, director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County; Sandra Pimentel, retail training manager for Mechanics Cooperative Bank; Deborah Grimes, executive vice president of Mechanics Cooperative Bank; and Joe Durkin, regional executive director of development for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. / COURTESY MECHANICS COOPERATIVE BANK

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently donated a total of $12,000 to three charities through its 2020 “Jeans Fridays” fundraiser, according to a news release.

The yearlong fundraiser gave employees the opportunity to wear jeans on Fridays in exchange for a charitable contribution via a payroll deduction, with a matching donation made by the bank.

The $12,000 raised was donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County and Forever Paws Animal Shelter, with recipients selected based on a vote from participating employees.

