Mechanics Cooperative Bank donates $12K to 3 charities

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently donated a total of $12,000 to three charities through its 2020 “Jeans Fridays” fundraiser, according to a news release.

The yearlong fundraiser gave employees the opportunity to wear jeans on Fridays in exchange for a charitable contribution via a payroll deduction, with a matching donation made by the bank.

The $12,000 raised was donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County and Forever Paws Animal Shelter, with recipients selected based on a vote from participating employees.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

