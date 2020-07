Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

WELL-STOCKED: Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank has been supporting front-line workers with face masks throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The bank has donated a total of 8,000 KN95 face masks to the following recipients: the Fall River police and fire departments; the Taunton police and fire departments; and Southcoast Health System, which includes Charlton Memorial Hospital in…