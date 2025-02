Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced in April.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $477,900 in January, a 3.9% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $585,000 in January, a 6.4% increase from one year prior and an all-time high for the month.

"Massachusetts saw a total of 2,626 single-family home sales in the first month of the year, marking a 9.3% increase from 2024,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “The year began with a record-setting median sale price of $585,000, up 6.4% from January 2024.”

In Bristol County, Mass., there were 202 single-family homes sold in January, up 5.2% from January 2024, according to The Warren Group.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 58 in January, up 52.6% from 38 in January 2024. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 2.5% year over year to $322,500.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $530,000, a 4.5% increase year over year and an all-time high for the month. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,159 condominiums sold in January, compared with 973 in January 2024 – a 19.1% increase.

"The increase in sales figures may indicate a rise in inventory, as we head into the 2025 spring market, a welcome respite from several years of record-low homes for sale,” Norton said.