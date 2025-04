Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $500,000 in March, a 4.2% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $600,000 in March, a 3.4% increase from one year prior.

In March, there were 2,460 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 4.2% decrease from 2,569 the year prior. Also, t

here were 7,326 single-family home sales in the first three months of 2025, a 3% increase from 2024, The Warren Group said. The median single-family home sale price increased 5.3% on the same basis to $585,000.

“Though the number of single-family home sales declined slightly on a year-over-year basis, the number of year-to-date sales is up versus 2024,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “Hopefully that’s an indication that the number of homes on the market is increasing and easing the inventory crunch somewhat. Given the current state of the federal government, it’s impossible to predict what interest rates will do, or whether inflation will continue to constrain the buying power of prospective homeowners.”

In Bristol County, Mass., there were 220 single-family homes sold in March, down 5.6% year over year, according to The Warren Group.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 63 in March, up 23.5% from 51 in March 2024. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 6.2% year over year to $325,500.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $542,000, a 1.5% decrease year over year. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,388 condominiums sold in March, compared with 1,431 in March 2024 – a 5% increase.