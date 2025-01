Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $495,000 in December, a 7.8% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $600,000 in December, an 11.1% increase from one year prior

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $600,000 in December, an 11.1% increase from one year prior and a high for 2024.

"Massachusetts saw a total of 42,019 single-family home sales in 2024, marking a 2.9% increase from 2023,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “The year also set new records, with the year-end median home price reaching an all-time high of $615,000, up 7.9% year over year."

In Bristol County, there were 301 single-family homes sold in December, up 15.3% from December 2023, according to The Warren Group.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 53 in December, up 12.8% from 47 in December 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 23.8% year over year to $390,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $521,750, a 5% increase year over year and an all-time high for the month. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,492 condominiums sold in December, compared with 1,350 in December 2023 – a 10.5% increase.

"In 2024, there were 18,783 condominium sales, marking a 2.2% decrease from the previous year and the fewest annual condo sales since 2011,” Norton said. “December alone saw a 10.5% increase in sales year over year, with the median condo price hitting $521,750, another record high for the month."