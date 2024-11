We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $495,000 in October, an 8.8% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $615,000 in October, a 6.9% increase from one year prior and an all-time high for the month.

"October's single-family home sales in Massachusetts showed a modest year-over-year increase in volume, signaling a slight rebound in activity despite the challenging market conditions,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “However, sales remain significantly below historical norms due to persistently limited inventory and elevated mortgage rates.”

In Bristol County, there were 273 single-family homes sold in October, down 1.1% from October 2023, according to The Warren Group.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 73 in October, up 9% from 67 in October 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 3.8% year over year to $352,750.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $511,000, a 2.2% increase year over year and an all-time high for the month. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,649 condominiums sold in October, compared with 1,562 in October 2023 – a 5.6% decrease.

"October 2024 was a strong month for the Massachusetts condominium market, with 1,649 sales marking a 5.6 percent increase from October 2023,” Norton said. “The median sale price also climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year to $511,000, setting a new all-time high for the month. These figures reflect sustained demand and resilience in the market, even amidst broader economic uncertainties.”