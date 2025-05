Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $490,000 in April, a 1% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $630,000 in April, a 3.3% increase from one year prior.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $490,000 in April, a 1% jump from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $630,000 in April, a 3.3% increase from one year prior.

In April, there were 3,107 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 0.2% decrease from 3,113 the year prior.

There were 10,348 single-family home sales in the first four months of 2025, a 2.1% increase from 2024.

“The number of single-family home sales in April was only four less than April 2024, so just about even with last year,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “Hopefully that’s an indication that the number of homes on the market is increasing and easing the inventory crunch somewhat.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 71 in April, up 16.4% from 61 in April 2024. Median sale prices for a condo in the area increased 6.2% year over year to $385,500.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $539,000, a 1.4% increase year over year. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,723 condominiums sold in April, a 6.8% increase from 1,613 the year prior.