PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $519,000 in May, rising by 1.8% from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home across Massachusetts was $666,125 in May, a 4.7% increase from one year prior.

In May, there were 4,010 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 2.4% increase from 3,915 the year prior.

“We talk a lot about lack of inventory, which is a problem, but still the state has seen an increase in the number of single-family sales since last year, as well as a rise in the median sale price,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director at The Warren Group. “Median sale prices tend to follow a curve throughout the year, with the high point usually in June, so buyers who can hold on may see deals later in the year.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 64 in May, up 12.3% from 57 in May 2024. Median sale prices for a condo in the county increased 19.2% year over year to $405,113.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $550,000, a 1.2% increase year over year. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,946 condominiums sold in May, a 1.2% increase from 1,923 the year prior.