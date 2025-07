Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $556,500 in June, rising 9.1% from the same month the previous year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home across Massachusetts was $687,500 in June, a 3.1% increase from one year prior.

In June, there were 4,705 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 5.5% increase from 4,459 the year prior.

“Despite inventory increase in certain markets, median prices continue to rise, indicating no relief on prices,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director at The Warren Group. “However, June historically has the highest number of sales of an individual month. It’s also usually the month where median sale prices peak. Moving into the latter half of the year, the overall median price will likely drop month over month, but not year over year.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 71 in June, up 4.4% from 68 in June 2024. Median sale prices for a condo in the county decreased 5% year over year to $499,000.

“The median sale price for condos in June dropped versus 2024, but unfortunately $1,750 is a statistically insignificant number,” Norton continued. “Still, price growth in the condo market is more contained than that of the single-family market, which is good news for buyers with flexibility in their choices.”

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $568,250, a 4.7% increase year over year. Across the commonwealth, there were 2,056 condominiums sold in June, a 6.1% increase from 1,938 the year prior.