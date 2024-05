Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $485,000 in April, a 10.2% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $610,000 in April, a 9.9% increase from one year prior and an all-time high for the month.

There were 3,100 single-family home sales in Massachusetts last month, an increase from 2,902 in April 2023.

“For the first time in three years, the number of single-family homes sold in Massachusetts rose over the year prior, a positive sign for both buyers and sellers,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “The market has been exceedingly tight in recent years as mortgage rates and building costs rose. More sales didn’t move the needle on home prices, however; the median single-family home sale price in April rose nearly 10%. This also marked the first time the median price has exceeded $600,000 in 2024, approaching the record high of $615,000 set in June 2023.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 61 in April, a 38.6% increase from 44 in April 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 3.8% year over year to $339,500.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $532,500, a 3.4% increase year over year and a new all-time high for March. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,613 condominiums sold in April 2024, compared to 1,495 in March 2023 – a 7.9% increase.

“Though the median sale price of a Massachusetts condo rose a mere 3.4%, that was enough to reach an all-time high for the month of April of $532,500,” Norton added. “The condo market faces the same headwinds as the single-family market, and a rise in the number of sales is a welcome change.”