Median home sale prices in Bristol County, Mass., up 8.2% in January

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $460,000 in January, an 8.2% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $550,000 in January, a 10.2% increase from one year prior and

There were 2,396 single-family home sales in Massachusetts last month, a 0.2% increase from January 2023.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $460,000 in January, an 8.2% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.“Single-family sales were relatively flat from January 2023, but the slight uptick is the only year-over-year increase we’ve recorded since the middle of 2021,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “The issues that pained the Massachusetts housing market in 2023, like limited inventory, economic uncertainties and higher interest rates are still at the forefront of prospective buyers.” Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 38 in January, a 9.5% decrease from 42 in January 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 3.3% year over year to $314,700. The median price for a condo for the entire state was $507,000, a 5.5% increase year over year and a new all-time high for January. “Predictable condo trends continued into January,” Norton said. “The median sale price recorded a new all-time high for the month of January as the numbers of sales declined by double digits. In fact, this is the fewest condo sales for the month of January since 2011. Condos are a hot commodity, but supply can’t keep up with demand.”