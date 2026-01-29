Medical office building in Pawtucket sells for $4.75M

PAWTUCKET – An 18,000-square-foot medical office building recently sold for $4.75 million, according to public records.

The 21 Division St. building is home to tenants, including Women & Infants Health Care Alliance Obstetrics and Gynecology, Affinity Family Medicine, and Highbar Physical Therapy.

The building was originally constructed in 1955 but was later transformed into a medical and physical therapy center that was completed in 2015, according to press reports and Pawtucket’s online property tax evaluation database. The property was previously a tire repair building.

Located close to Interstate 95 next to the Seekonk River, the site comes with 44 parking spaces and 7,500 square feet of paved asphalt, according to public records.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by The Rioview Group LLC, a limited liability company based in South Kingstown. The Rioview Group is a real estate company managed by Pablo Rodrigues, of South Kingstown, according to corporate filings with the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

The property was purchased by Albany Road-21 Division Street LLC, a limited liability company based in Dedham, Mass. The company is affiliated with Albany Road Real Estate Partners, a Boston-based private equity real estate firm that also has offices in Dallas, Denver, and Nashville, Tenn.

