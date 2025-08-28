Mediterranean-style home on East Side of Providence sells for $4.33M

PROVIDENCE – A 6,900-square-foot Mediterranean-style home constructed in 1950 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $4.33 million, according to Churchill & Banks Cos. LLC.
The 470 Blackstone Blvd. home has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, and it was recently redesigned with a new floor plan and high-end finishes, along with new windows, a new electrical system and an updated heating, ventilation and air condition system, according to Churchill & Banks.
The foyer features honed granite floors, leading to a large dining and living room area, with a temperature-controlled glass wine closet and a gas fireplace, Churchill & Banks said.
There is also a full-size Sub-Zero beverage refrigerator in the living room, along with custom built-in storage, the real estate firm said.
The two-story home’s kitchen also features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf appliances, along with quartz counters, Jutras cabinetry, a large island, backsplash windows and a built-in sitting area with backyard views, according to Churchill & Banks.
A family room located next to the kitchen features a second gas fireplace and sliders that lead to the backyard, the firm said. The home also comes with a mudroom with ample storage, leading to an attached two-car garage.
Upstairs, the home’s primary suite includes a private office, dual walk-in closets and his-and-her bathroom, Churchill & Banks said. Four other bedrooms are located on the second floor, sharing a bathroom with dual vanities.
The finished basement includes a gym and media space, and a sixth bedroom, along with a full bathroom.
With a custom stone wall surrounding the backyard, the property features a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a television area, the firm said.
The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $2.37 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s land alone, a 0.46-acre lot, was valued at $936,000.
The sellers were represented by Lindsay Pettinelli, Realtor and general contractor with Churchill & Banks. The buyer was represented by Doug Jeffrey, of Broadway Real Estate Group.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Joseph and Jennafer D’Alton, of Providence, and it was purchased by Robert Gaudreau, of Providence.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.