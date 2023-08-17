Mediterranean-style home on Providence East Side sells for $1.85M

PROVIDENCE – A Mediterranean-style home built in the 1930s on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.85 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The two-story, 4,560-square-foot home at 518 Cole Ave. contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, according to the real estate firm.

The flat-roofed single-family home on the East Side was contracted within three days of when home showings began for $55,000 over the asking price, according to Compass Providence.

The home was built in 1930 and stands on 0.25 acres of land, located in the East Side’s Blackstone Boulevard area, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property features a renovated 500 square-foot recreation room, along with a 560-square-foot outdoor patio and an attached, two-bay 625-square-foot garage on a stone paver driveway, according to the online database.

The 518 Cole Ave. property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.34 million, according to the online database.

The seller of the Cole Avenue home was represented by Kira Greene, realtor and founding agent for the Compass Providence office on South Main Street. The buyer of 518 Cole Ave. was represented by Gerri Schiffman, real estate agent for Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the property sale, the Cole Avenue home was sold by Elizabeth Shimberg and Kenneth Shimberg, as trustees of the Elizabeth Shimberg Revocable Trust. The home was purchased by Yaniv Gal and Shira Pindyck, of Philadelphia, according to the deed.

