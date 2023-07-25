Meeting Street Promotes Nazik Fernandes to Chief Financial Officer

Meeting Street, Providence-based leader in early childhood development programs and inclusive education, promoted Nazik Fernandes to Chief Financial Officer.

Fernandes joined Meeting Street as the Finance Director in 2018, overseeing the financial operations of the organization’s multiple campuses. Prior, she was a Senior Financial Analyst at Citizens, a Corporate Accounting Manager at LIN Media, and a Senior Auditor at KPMG.

Fernandes serves as a member of Progreso Latino’s Board of Directors. She is a licensed CPA and received her BS in Business Administration and her MS in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island.