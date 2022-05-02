Mental Health Association of R.I. names Tanzi 2022 Legislator of the Year

PROVIDENCE – Citing her long history of mental health advocacy, the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island has named Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi, D-South Kingstown, its 2022 Legislator of the Year.

Tanzi was presented with the award on April 28 at a Statehouse event held to kick off May as Mental Health Month.

Tanzi’s support of efforts to improve mental health resources include her sponsorship of the Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act, which requires suicide awareness training in schools, until its passage in 2021.

She has also introduced legislation to temporarily restrict gun access for people who are at risk of harming themselves or others, as well as sponsoring the mental health association’s legislation to increase reimbursement rates within the behavioral health field.

Tanzi is a recent past chairwoman of the Washington County Health Equity Zone, a member of the South County Regional Prevention Coalition and is a founding member of Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds, an early childhood program.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.