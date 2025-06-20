Met School educators vote to unionize, join NEARI

By
-
MORE THAN 80 EDUCATORS at The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center have voted to unionize and become members of the National Education Association Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE – More than 80 educators at The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center have voted to unionize and become members of the National Education Association Rhode Island, the statewide teachers union announced Friday. NEARI says The Met School’s 83 educators work as advisors, teachers and professional support to students in customizing their learning plans

