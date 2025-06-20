Met School educators vote to unionize, join NEARI

PROVIDENCE – More than 80 educators at The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center have voted to unionize and become members of the National Education Association Rhode Island, the statewide teachers union announced Friday.
NEARI says The Met School’s 83 educators work as advisors, teachers and professional support to students in customizing their learning plans at the state-funded public school district, with campuses in both Rhode Island’s capital city and Newport. The Met School educators’ vote to unionize with NEARI comes more than two weeks after Paul Cuffee School became Rhode Island’s first fully unionized charter school
, with 24 educators joining Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals.
“NEARI and The Met [School] share a deep belief in the power of public education to transform lives. By taking this step, these educators are affirming their commitment to their students, families, and school community – and to having a strong voice in decisions that impact their work and their students’ success,” NEARI Executive Director Mary K. Barden said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting them in this journey.”
Angela Twiggs, an industry certification instructor at The Met School, said in a statement the vote to unionize was the educators’ way of “standing together and saying: we love this place, and we believe it can be even better.”
Additionally, Siobhan O’Malley, an advisor at The Met School, said in a statement that educators unionized to ensure the six-school network continues thriving with smaller classes, more transparency and “a real voice” in shaping the school’s future.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.