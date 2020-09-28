MHARI to hold virtual town hall on R.I.’s need for an Olmstead Plan

PROVIDENCE – On Tuesday, the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island plans to host the first of a three-part virtual town hall discussion titled “Integration for All: Why Rhode Island Needs an Olmstead Plan.”

A panel of community leaders is scheduled to discuss the state’s need for an Olmstead Plan, which is named after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on states’ legal obligation to make it possible for people with disabilities to have access to services, live and work in an integrated setting. According to the association, “an Olmstead Plan provides the framework through which a state intends to comply with this legal obligation.”

The event’s panel is to be made up of representatives from the R.I. Office of the Mental Health Advocate, the Governor’s Council on Disabilities, the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council, Butler Hospital and the Ocean State Center for Independent Living.

To register, click here. The event kicks off on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.