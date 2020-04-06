Michael Furman, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Michael Furman, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. He completed his residencies at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital in internal medicine and diagnostic radiology. Dr. Furman did his undergraduate studies at The George Washington University in Washington, DC, majoring in Middle Eastern Studies, History and Judaic Studies and graduate studies at Brown University with a History concentration. He earned a post-baccalaureate pre-medical certificate from Bryn Mawr College and his MD from the Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Furman is a member of the American Roentgen Ray Society, American College of Radiology and the Radiological Society of North America. He resides in Providence.

