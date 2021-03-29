Michael M. Tikoian Named Managing Partner

Providence, RI (March 25, 2021) – One of Providence’s leading independent accounting firms, Piccerelli, Gilstein & Company, LLP (PG&Co) is proud to announce that Michael M. Tikoian, CPA, MBA, has been named managing partner by the firm’s partner group effective March 6, 2021. Mike will oversee the firm’s management role including setting organizational and strategic goals, COVID and other human relations guidance, technology, and day-to-day activities and operations.

“In additional to being a key member of the partner group, Mike is thoroughly dedicated to the firm, its employees, clients, business partners, as well as the greater Rhode Island community,” said former Managing Partner William J. Piccerelli, Managing Partner at PG&Co. “We look forward to his continued commitment and leadership.”

Mike’s experience includes serving a variety of audit and tax clients, particularly closely held businesses and real estate entities whose reporting and tax challenges are unique. He provides advisory services to companies in the areas of tax compliance and tax, investment and financial planning. Additionally, Mike assists clients navigating the PPP loan process. He also serves as an adjunct professor of accounting at Providence College.

He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Providence College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting concertation, from Bryant University. Mike is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Information Technology Professional. He has been with the firm for over 35 years.

Mike is a Leadership Rhode Island alumnae. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is currently a member of the President’s Council for Care New England. He has also served as Chairman of the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council, Vice Chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education, Steering committee member of the Governor’s Narragansett Bay & Watershed Commission, Past President of the University Club.

PG&Co opened in 1973 and offers a full spectrum of services including Consulting, Accounting, Assurance Services, Tax, Estate Services, Business Valuations, Litigation Support, Forensics, as well as Financial and Retirement Planning Services. The firm is located in Providence, RI.

PG&Co is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.pgco.com/