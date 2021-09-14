Michael V. Longo, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Michael V. Longo, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Longo completed a Body Imaging and Interventions Fellowship and a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the Brown Warren Alpert School of Medicine/Rhode Island Hospital. He held an Internal Medicine Internship at Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, CT. Dr. Longo’s teaching/presentation experience includes the Brown Department of Diagnostic Imaging Body Case Conferences and the Multidisciplinary Tumor Boards. He holds a BS degree in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Buffalo and earned an MD degree from New York Medical College, School of Medicine. Dr. Longo’s memberships include the American Medical Association, Radiologic Society of North America and American College of Radiology. He resides in Providence, RI.