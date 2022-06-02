Middletown colonial sells for $5.7M in town’s biggest sale of the year

MIDDLETOWN – A 5,423-square-foot waterfront home constructed in 1960 recently sold for $5.7 million, making it the biggest real estate transaction in the town so far this year, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate firm that represented the seller in the deal.

The two-and-a-half-story colonial at 611 Indian Ave. was completely renovated in 2012, Lila Delman Compass said in a recent announcement of the sale. The property includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

“Renovations included all new systems, wiring, kitchen, baths, siding and roofing,” the real estate firm said. “In addition, smart systems, radiant heat, upgraded Wi-Fi and surround sound were added.”

Special features include an elevator, a chef’s kitchen, a living room with a wet bar, a den, a screened porch and two redesigned bedrooms.

The home, located on a 0.8-acre lot overlooking the Sakonnet River, was designed by award-winning architect William Burgin, of the Newport-based Burgin Lambert Architects.

In the backyard, sitting just above the water’s edge, is a seaside terrace with a pool, along with a 363-square-foot cabana with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The one-story, wood-shingle structure was built in 1998, according to public records from the online Middletown property assessor’s database.

There are also other spaces for outdoor entertainment on the property, including a beach deck with fire pit, a breakfast garden with a koi pond, a bluestone patio with a fieldstone outdoor fireplace and a pizza oven.

A private staircase in the backyard leads to a rocky beach area and two moorings in the water that come with the property, according to Lila Delman.

According to a copy of the warranty deed, the home was sold by Linda Cerce and Indian Avenue Realty LLC to Andrew Kraus, trustee of 611 Indian Avenue Realty Trust.

The home was last appraised by town assessors in 2022 as being worth $2.17 million, according to public records.

Lila Delman Compass associate broker Eric Kirton, who represented the seller, said the home sale demonstrates sustained demand in the local market despite a limited supply.

“Overall, the market remains highly active with continued low inventory, especially for waterview and waterfront properties throughout Aquidneck Island,” Kirton said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.