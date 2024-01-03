Middletown movie theater to close Jan. 21, pickleball center in the works

MIDDLETOWN – The Island Cinemas 10 movie theater will permanently close later this month after 30 years in business, with a pickleball company slated to open at the site next summer. The theater, owned by Cambridge-based Your Neighborhood Theatres and located at 866 W Main Road, was Aquidneck Island's only traditional theater offering a multi-screen, blockbuster-style experience. The only other movie theater on the island, the Jane Pickens Theater in downtown Newport, screens independent and art house films. In a statement posted on the Island Cinemas 10 Facebook page, the business said that it will shutter at the end of the day on Jan. 21, attributing the closure to the building's sale. The new owner did not renew the theater's lease, according to the company statement. The sale occurred too recently for the town to receive additional details, such as who purchased the building, according to the Middletown Tax Assessor's Office. Island Cinemas 10 did not immediately respond to a PBN inquiry on Wednesday morning. But plans for the location's future have already been made public: Another business, Newport Pickleball, posted on its website that it intends to open a "a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor entertainment hub designed to cultivate an environment of enjoyment, camaraderie, and community engagement for patrons of all ages" at the movie theater's location. The planned entertainment venue, which Newport Pickleball says will open in summer 2024, will include 11 pickleball courts, a lounge and bar, and a private event space. Following Island Cinemas 10's closure, Aquidneck Island residents seeking more mainstream movie titles will have to travel a bit farther to theaters such as Picture Show in Fall River, the AMC Dartmouth Mall 11, or the All South County Luxury Cinemas in South Kingstown. Your Neighborhood Theatres also owns the Rustic Tri View Drive-In in North Smithfield, and six other theaters across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.