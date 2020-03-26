Middletown property sells for $3.6M

MIDDLETOWN – While much of the state commerce has slowed due to COVID-19, not all business has stopped.

The property at 444 Purgatory Road has been sold for $3.6 million, according to Hogan Associates Thursday.

The sellers were Helen A. Minkes, Robert K. Minkes, Joan W. Kaufman and the Kaufman Purgatory Real Estate Trust, according to property records. The buyer was the Maria Van Munching Trust.

The seller was represented by Lila Delman Real Estate and the buyer was represented by Hogan Associates.

The home, which spans 4,101 square feet, was built in 2016. The property, which is a half acre, was last assessed at $2.3 million.