Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

MIDDLETOWN – MIKEL Inc., an undersea warfare technology company, has received a $47 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Thursday. “This is a great opportunity for MIKEL to support NUWCDIVNPT and our U.S. Navy

MIDDLETOWN – MIKEL Inc., an undersea warfare technology company, has received a $47 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Thursday.

“This is a great opportunity for MIKEL to support NUWCDIVNPT and our U.S. Navy submarine fleet. We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest-quality know-how and innovative, cost-effective service solutions with subject matter experts and state-of-the-art technologies,” said

Mark Biagetti, MIKEL’s chief operating officer.

MIKEL will provide configuration management, integrated logistics support, in-service engineering support and project management support for submarine warfare federated tactical systems, submarine non-propulsion electronic systems and tomahawk weapons systems programs under the cognizance of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Code 25.

“Our team brings a proven track record of highly specialized technical expertise to NUWCDIVNPT Code 25’s vast portfolio of ILS [integrated logistics support], configuration management development and maintenance, in-service engineering support services, data and program management services, and a strong cyber workforce,” said Kim Matthews, MIKEL’s director of business development and strategy. “The MIKEL team will be expanding the contract with additional people in the Newport area with this new award.”