Minimum wage hike among new laws Jan. 1

PROVIDENCE – A minimum wage hike and a ban on single-use plastic bags are among a host of new laws previously passed by the General Assembly that will take effect Jan. 1. While most of these laws were passed in the 2023 legislative session, some were approved in previous sessions and will begin on Jan.…