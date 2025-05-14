Minuteman Security & Life Safety acquires Shanix Technology

CRANSTON – Minuteman Security & Life Safety, a provider of integrated security, communication and life safety systems, has announced the acquisition of Cranston-based Shanix Technology Inc., a security and audiovisual technology integrator.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cranston, Shanix Technology employs more than 30 professionals and is led by President Kekin Shah. The company designs and implements advanced electronic security and audio-visual systems and specializes in custom solutions for a wide range of sectors, including education, health care, transportation, commercial enterprises and public venues. The company is largely driven by customer referrals and its portfolio includes video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, digital signage, sound systems and unified communications.

“Shanix’s success is built on the high-trust and transparent relationships we have with our clients, and I knew that Minuteman operated the same way,” Shah said. “We are looking forward to helping our clients meet their evolving security and life safety needs by leveraging Minuteman’s extensive set of security supplier relationships.”

Minuteman, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Andover, Mass., said the acquisition bolsters its footprint in the New England region. The company now has more than 500 employees and operates 28 office locations from Maine to Florida.

Shah and the entire Shanix team will continue on the same path, which is to grow the firm’s operations and support client relationships, according to a Minuteman Security press release.

“Shanix has built an excellent reputation in the higher education and health care sectors, thanks to their solution-driven approach and attention to detail,” said Minuteman CEO Joseph Lynch. “I have personally known Kekin and his team for more than 25 years and respect their reputation and robust capabilities in security and audiovisual systems.”

