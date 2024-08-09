Miramar estate in Newport to become museum … eventually

TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Built in 1915 at 646 Bellevue Ave. on the famous Cliff Walk, the 40,982-square-foot Miramar estate is known as one of Newport’s Gilded Age mansions, as well as one of the city's largest private homes.
The building was designed in 1912 by architect Horace Trumbauer at the request of the prominent and wealthy Widener family of Philadelphia, with a neoclassical French petit palais building constructed of limestone on an 8-acre property designed by French landscape architect Jacques Greber, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty.
The patriarch of the family, George Widener, a Philadelphia streetcar magnate, died on the Titanic along with his son, but when his wife, Eleanor Elkins, returned to the U.S. after getting saved on a lifeboat, she followed through with plans to build the Newport mansion, which is named after the Spanish word for “sea view."Elkins married physician and explorer Alexander Rice Jr., who retired and lived at the Miramar estate until his death in 1956. The mansion has gone through extensive renovations after being purchased by Schwarzman, according to The Newport Daily News. The interior walls have been stripped to reveal their original colors, and gilded molding and 18th-century French wood paneling have been reinstalled in the living room. French furniture from the 1915 era and paintings have been placed in the mansion, including works by Jean-Honoré Fragonard and John Singer Sargent. “We extend our sincere thanks to the many local contractors and tradespeople who helped restore the home and grounds and to the Newport community for welcoming us in so warmly,” Schwarzman said.