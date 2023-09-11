Miriam Hospital attains national accreditation for rectal cancer care

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital has received accreditation under the American College of Surgeons National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer in recognition of the hospital’s efforts to improve the treatment of rectal cancer.

“At a time when younger Americans are developing rectal cancer at an alarming rate, the designation of The Miriam Hospital as a Center of Excellence for the treatment of this disease is not only an impressive and welcome achievement for our team but, more importantly, it means we are positioned to provide world-class care to the growing number of people who need our services,” said Dr. Steven Schechter, chief of colorectal surgery at both Brown Surgical Associates and Lifespan Corp., which operates The Miriam.

Dr. Matthew Vrees, a surgeon with Brown Surgical, played a key role in achieving the accreditation at The Miriam, the practice said. While other doctors are involved in the rectal cancer program, all the surgeons in the program are part of the Brown Surgical practice.

Rectal cancer outcomes, which are highly contingent upon specialization, training and volume, have been shown to vary greatly. To standardize best practices, the American College of Surgeons developed the accreditation program to emphasize a multidisciplinary, holistic approach to improving rectal cancer care.

- Advertisement -

“It is an honor that The Miriam Hospital has been recognized as a Center of Excellence for the treatment of rectal cancer,” said Maria Ducharme, The Miriam Hospital president. “I’m proud to work alongside a team of talented and dedicated professionals who are truly devoted to their patients, research and delivering health with care. Our amazing team of specialists at Brown Surgical Associates will continue to excel in treating rectal cancer patients throughout the state and well into the future.”

The accreditation is based on international models that lead to better outcomes for patients, including a reduction in recurrence rates, better quality of life, improved function and increased survival, as well as other nationally recognized ACS quality improvement programs. ACS quality programs have measurably improved surgical quality and have prevented complications, reduced costs and saved lives, according to The Miriam.

“This prestigious designation means Rhode Island residents who need treatment for rectal cancer are receiving the very best care right here, close to home, without having to travel to Boston or other cities,” said Dr. Howard Safran, director of hematology/oncology at the Lifespan Cancer Institute. “Not only is the colorectal team at The Miriam Hospital the best in Rhode Island, it’s now recognized as one of the best in the world.”

As an NAPRC-accredited hospital, The Miriam Hospital also becomes an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies a hospital’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches while maintaining a critical eye on the process at every step of treatment. The Miriam Hospital is an ACS Surgical Quality Partner by participating in the NAPRC.

“ACS quality programs are grounded in a century of experience and are an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality,” said Dr. Patricia L. Turner, executive director and CEO of the ACS. “As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, Brown Surgical Associates and Lifespan have shown a commitment to three things: providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion and dedicating themselves to continual self-improvement.”