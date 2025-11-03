Miriam Hospital’s Total Joint Center earns Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital announced its Total Joint Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced total hip and knee replacement recertification.

The Gold Seal is a symbol that reflects a health organization’s commitment to providing high-quality safe care, according to the hospital. This is the fifth time Miriam Hospital’s Total Joint Center has received this designation.

“We do not take this recognition for granted – it is truly a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Miriam Total Joint Center team of outstanding health care professionals and hospital leadership. Together, we will continue to provide the best care for our patients,” said Eric Cohen, program director of The Miriam Hospital’s Total Joint Program. “The recertification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, focuses on pre-surgical orthopedic consultations, rehabilitation activities post hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, and follow-up visits with the orthopedic surgeon.”

Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital, said she is proud of the hospital’s staff members for their commitment to patient care.

“I’m proud to work alongside such a talented and compassionate team of surgeons, nurses and staff who consistently put patient safety and exceptional outcomes first,” Ducharme said. “Their dedication has made the Total Joint Center the trusted choice for Rhode Islanders in need of knee and hip replacements.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.