Mixed-use building in Newport’s Broadway District sells for $1.2M

By
-
THE MIXED-USE building at 2 Pond Ave. in Newport sold recently for $1.2 million. / COURTESY HOGAN ASSOCIATES

NEWPORT – A mixed-use building that is home to the popular Nitro Brew Bar, as well as two loft-style apartments, has sold for $1.2 million, according to Hogan Associates, whose agents represented both the buyer and seller.

The property is at 2 Pond Ave. in the Broadway District of Newport. Adjacent to Equality Park, the building has been consistently well-maintained and is zoned for general business.

The property sold on Nov. 9.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

