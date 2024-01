Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Three recent studies present mixed views of how well R.I. compares with other states as a place to start a business, from a low of worst in the nation to a high of 23rd. Simplify LLC on Thursday released a report that ranks Rhode Island 34th in the nation to start a business.

Simplify LLC

analyzed data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Federation of Tax Administrators from 2021 to 2023 for their study.

Their data ranked The Ocean State first for inflation since 2021, 15th for businesses performing excellently,

23

rd

for new business growth, 24th for educated worker net migration, 32nd for maximum corporate tax rate, 48th for consumer spending growth and

50

th

for job-creation rate.

Wyoming was named the best state to start a business, according to Simplify LLC and Illinois was ranked as the worst.

Among the New England states, Maine was 22nd, New Hampshire was 35th, Vermont was 40th, Massachusetts was 41st and Connecticut 49th according to Simplify LLC.

In the Forbes Advisor rankings, 1

8 metrics, including business costs, business climate, financial accessibility, economy and workforce to rank the best states for entrepreneurs looking to launch a new venture were analyzed. Each metric was given an individual weighting to provide every state a score scaled out of 100.

Rhode Island finished with a scaled score of 62 in that study to earn its No. 23 ranking. Rhode Island scored 10 for business costs, 5 for business climate, 1 for financial accessibility, 5 for economy and 2 for workforce.

North Dakota was Forbes Advisor’s top state to start a business. The study noted that state’s

strong business climate, low cost of entry and funding opportunities make it an optimal location for new ventures.

Vermont was the worst state in the nation to start a business, according to Forbes Advisor. The study cited factors such as startup costs and business climate as potential obstacles for startups that mark it as a less favorable option.

New Hampshire had the highest ranking in the New England region at No. 18, Connecticut was No. 30, Massachusetts was No. 33 and Maine was No. 45.

The WalletHub report, released Jan. 16, considered 25 metrics to evaluate each of the 50 states in three categories: business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Rhode Island ranked No. 50 for business environment, No. 21 for access to resources, No. 40 for business costs and last overall, according to the report.

Among the 25 metrics, Rhode Island received its worst rankings for its access to financing at No. 46 and average work week in hours at No. 48.

This was first time in five years WalletHub ranked Rhode Island the worst state in the nation to start a business. The last time the Ocean State ranked last was 2019. Rhode Island ranked No. 46 overall in both 2023 and 2022. In 2021 The Ocean State was No. 48.