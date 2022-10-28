Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
- Subscriber Only
- Cover Story
- Economy
- Nonprofit & Education
- Education
- Government
- Elections
- Entrepreneurship
- Industries
- Financial Services
- Print Featured
- Real Estate
MONEY MATTERS: $400M in bond issues on R.I. ballot as borrowing costs rise
Matt Dunn and Rainer Lohmann are among the top researchers at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography, but it’s tough to tell based on the condition of their lab space. After large rainstorms, a 100-liter tank that Dunn, a graduate student, uses to conduct research on detecting toxic “forever chemicals” in water…