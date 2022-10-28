MONEY MATTERS: $400M in bond issues on R.I. ballot as borrowing costs rise

By
-
POTENTIAL PAVILION: Roger Williams Park Zoo Executive Director Stacey Johnson shows the area where a new, $12 million educational facility and events pavilion will be built if Rhode Island voters approve a $50 million “green economy” bond measure. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
POTENTIAL PAVILION: Roger Williams Park Zoo Executive Director Stacey Johnson shows the area where a new, $12 million educational facility and events pavilion will be built if Rhode Island voters approve a $50 million “green economy” bond measure. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Matt Dunn and Rainer Lohmann are among the top researchers at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography, but it’s tough to tell based on the condition of their lab space. After large rainstorms, a 100-liter tank that Dunn, a graduate student, uses to conduct research on detecting toxic “forever chemicals” in water…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display