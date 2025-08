Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – An investor in medical office real estate nationwide has purchased a Class A orthopedic and surgery center in Rhode Island.

Montecito Medical, a firm specializing in medical and veterinary real estate acquisition based in Nashville, Tenn., on July 22 announced that it purchased the offices in Warwick leased by Ortho Rhode Island and Spire Orthopedics.

Spire and Ortho RI partnered in June 2024. Ortho RI was formed in 2015 as the result of a merger of four practices in Rhode Island. Spire, backed by a New York-based private-equity firm, is a physician-owned organization that provides management services to more than 40 orthopedic and spine practices throughout New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

According to Montecito Medical, the facility spans 67,186 square feet. A representative for Montecito Medical did not respond to Providence Business News’ questions on the purchase price or specific address of the offices.

Ortho Rhode Island’s website says it is headquartered, and has a surgery center, at 300 Crossings Blvd. in Warwick. This space spans 65,646 square feet and was assessed at $15.9 million in 2025, according to Warwick’s tax assessor database.

“This acquisition underscores Montecito’s continued focus on quality,” said Rus Gudnyy, senior vice president of investments at Montecito Medical. “We’re building a portfolio that aligns with long-term health care trends – anchored by providers who deliver specialty-driven, community-based care in markets with durable demand.”

The Warwick facility adds to Montecito’s growing portfolio spanning more than 35 states.

“As we continue to expand nationally, we’re focused on investing in properties that support innovation and improve access to care,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical. “This acquisition reflects the strength of our relationships with top-tier physician groups and reinforces our position as a trusted capital partner in the health care real estate sector.”

Representatives for Spire and Ortho RI did not immediately respond to PBN’s request for comment.

