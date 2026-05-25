More than 33 PACE organizations adopt IntusCare platform

PROVIDENCE – More than 33 PACE organizations in 16 states have adopted electronic medical record and practice management software developed by IntusCare, the Rhode Island medical technology company announced last week.

The Providence-headquartered company seeks to improve long-term health outcomes of older patients by predicting risk and organizing care.

The IntusCare platform CareHub EMR, which launched just over one year ago, “supports interdisciplinary workflows, embeds compliance requirements directly into day-to-day operations, integrates with critical pharmacy, TPA [third party administrator] and clinical partners, and provides organizations with a long-term technology partner focused on continuous innovation and support that will allow them to scale with confidence,” according to the announcement.

In its first year of adoption, the company says, the software has led to eased administrative burdens, improved coordination efficiency and more time spent on patient care at PACE organizations, which provide insurance and healthcare services for older adults.

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The PACE organization of Rhode Island was first to partner with IntusCare in adopting the software.

“CareHub’s first anniversary represents an important milestone not just for IntusCare, but for the growing momentum behind innovative, purpose-built technology in PACE,” said InstusCare co-founder and CEO Robbie Felton. “Over the last year, we’ve seen strong validation that organizations are looking for modern solutions designed specifically around the realities of PACE care delivery and operations, and we’re proud to be building that future alongside our partners.”

Liz Boucher, chief of organizational performance for the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, added, “Together with IntusCare, we have learned a lot, reimagined workflows and made some significant system enhancements.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.