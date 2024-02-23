Morin’s Hospitality Group buys Bayberry Beer Hall

PROVIDENCE – Bayberry Beer Hall, which was set to permanently close this week, will see new life under the ownership of Morin's Hospitality Group, a catering and restaurant business in Attleboro and Rhode Island. The hospitality group owns and operates Morin's Hometown Bar & Grille, a fixture on Main Street in Attleboro since 1911, and Cru Café in Newport, in addition to operating catering at six venues in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bayberry Beer Hall owners Tom and Natalie Dennen announced in November that they were placing the 381 West Fountain St. restaurant and beer hall for sale after more than six years in business, citing "mental fatigue from the last few years." The Dennens continue to operate their second restaurant, Bayberry Garden, at 225 Dyer St. Bayberry Beer Hall has remained open since that time, and will have its final day of service on Feb. 25. In a statement, Morin's CEO Randy Nason said that the location will undergo a temporary closure for renovations, and that the company does not yet have a timeline for when the restaurant will reopen. Morin's, a division of Attleboro-based Morin's Inc., is "in the process of finalizing our plans," for the location, Nason said, and is deciding between several new names for the restaurant. "We want to choose a name that not only aligns with our concept but also resonates deeply with the community we serve," Nason said. Morin's is also establishing "a menu offering delicious, fun food and drinks with just the right amount of edge to meet customer expectations," Nason said, adding that the company envisions an establishment that is "warm, welcoming, supportive and inclusive of the diverse neighborhood and its growth. Nason did not disclose Bayberry Beer Hall's purchase price. The Dennens alluded to the restaurant's sale in a social media post earlier this month, but only identified the new owner as one that "we believe ... to be a great addition to the neighborhood." In addition to owning the Attleboro and Newport restaurants, Morin's is the exclusive catering operator for the Providence Public Library, the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, Linden Place mansion in Bristol, Mount Hope Farm in Bristol, the Glen Manor House in Portsmouth, and the Shining Tides wedding venue in Mattapoisett. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.