Moses Ryan Ltd. is pleased to announce the promotion of Tenessa H. Azar to Partner. Tenessa has worked at Moses Ryan Ltd. for the past ten years with a practice focused on land use, zoning and permitting, and corporate and transactional matters. Tenessa earned her J.D. from Emory University School of Law and her B.S. in Business Administration from Boston University. She is admitted to practice in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Moses Ryan Ltd. Promotes Tenessa H. Azar To Partner
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