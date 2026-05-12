Moses Ryan Ltd. Welcomes Theodore M. Montalbano

Moses Ryan Ltd. is pleased to welcome Theodore M. Montalbano to the firm as an Associate. Theo will focus his practice on litigation, real estate, and land use, as well as government relations for Westminster Consulting Ltd. He previously served as an Associate Attorney at Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC and gained valuable experience supporting real estate transactions working for the Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Company. Theo earned his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, where he received a CALI Award and was recognized for completing over 100 hours of pro bono service. He holds a B.A., cum laude, from the University of South Florida. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island.