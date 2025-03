Most-read stories on PBN.com, Feb. 2025

[caption id="attachment_490042" align="alignleft" width="85"] COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 19. A mixed-use property in Cranston containing a commercial garage, retail space and residential units was sold recently for $1.07 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the transaction. The property – 1336-1340 Cranston St. – contains McShaw’s Pub, and the retail space continues to be leased to the business. tinyurl.com/ynaa3h63 [caption id="attachment_490043" align="alignleft" width="113"] COURTESY THE CHANLER AT CLIFF WALK[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 13. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport was named among the 34 most romantic hotels and resorts in the world as ranked by Condé Nast Traveler on its 2024 list. The iconic hotel has consecutively won a place in the magazine’s Readers Choice Awards since 2017. tinyurl.com/ywdszk9j [caption id="attachment_490044" align="alignleft" width="100"] COURTESY THE COWELL GROUP[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 26. While Starr Capital LLC’s plans for a sprawling 900-unit housing project at the Centre of New England in Coventry are underway, the developer is now eyeing a new project on a nearby 17-acre parcel that could include commercial buildings or mixed-use structures. tinyurl.com/2ax6wcv5 [caption id="attachment_490045" align="alignleft" width="97"] COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 14. An oceanfront estate in Narragansett known as Far Niente sold for $5.6 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town in more than a year. The 75 Stanton Ave. home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with a total of 4,100 square feet of living space. tinyurl.com/3965syv6 [caption id="attachment_490047" align="alignleft" width="108"] COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE[/caption]POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 7. The National Weather Service in Norton issued a Winter Storm Watch from Feb. 8 through 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 for Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., excluding Block Island. The storm was expected to bring 5 to 8 inches of snow across the area that could make travel conditions difficult. tinyurl.com/3uwetemh POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 7. tinyurl.com/4m6sdubs POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 20. tinyurl.com/4jnkj2ps POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 11. tinyurl.com/4ce4kny3 POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 6. tinyurl.com/36df4s2b POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 7. tinyurl.com/ya6v2fy8