Most-read stories on PBN.com, Feb. 2025

COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL
COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL[/caption]
1. Mixed-use property in Cranston sells for $1.07M
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 19. A mixed-use property in Cranston containing a commercial garage, retail space and residential units was sold recently for $1.07 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the transaction. The property – 1336-1340 Cranston St. – contains McShaw’s Pub, and the retail space continues to be leased to the business. tinyurl.com/ynaa3h63
COURTESY THE CHANLER AT CLIFF WALK
COURTESY THE CHANLER AT CLIFF WALK[/caption]
2. Newport hotel among most romantic in the world for eighth-straight year
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 13. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport was named among the 34 most romantic hotels and resorts in the world as ranked by Condé Nast Traveler on its 2024 list. The iconic hotel has consecutively won a place in the magazine’s Readers Choice Awards since 2017. tinyurl.com/ywdszk9j
COURTESY THE COWELL GROUP
COURTESY THE COWELL GROUP[/caption]
3. Centre of New England developer to present plans for another project in Coventry
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 26. While Starr Capital LLC’s plans for a sprawling 900-unit housing project at the Centre of New England in Coventry are underway, the developer is now eyeing a new project on a nearby 17-acre parcel that could include commercial buildings or mixed-use structures. tinyurl.com/2ax6wcv5
COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY
COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY[/caption]
4. Narragansett oceanfront home Far Niente sells for $5.6M
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 14. An oceanfront estate in Narragansett known as Far Niente sold for $5.6 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town in more than a year. The 75 Stanton Ave. home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with a total of 4,100 square feet of living space. tinyurl.com/3965syv6
COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE[/caption]
5. R.I. braces for possible heavy snow Saturday night
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 7. The National Weather Service in Norton issued a Winter Storm Watch from Feb. 8 through 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 for Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., excluding Block Island. The storm was expected to bring 5 to 8 inches of snow across the area that could make travel conditions difficult. tinyurl.com/3uwetemh
6. 2 North Smithfield homes sell for $950K to make way for gas station development
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 7. tinyurl.com/4m6sdubs
7. Forbes ranks 4 R.I. employers among best in nation
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 20. tinyurl.com/4jnkj2ps
8. Verdi Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way filming movie in R.I.
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 11. tinyurl.com/4ce4kny3
9. TEDx Talks return to Providence with two record-breaking speakers
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 6. tinyurl.com/36df4s2b
10. CVS to cut 38 more workers tied to R.I. headquarters
POSTED ONLINE: FEB. 7. tinyurl.com/ya6v2fy8