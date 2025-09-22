Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County

Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many adults, these symptoms creep in slowly—until one day, even everyday activities like reaching, bending, or carrying groceries feel daunting. Spine and joint pain affects millions of Americans, and left unaddressed, it can erode independence and quality of life.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

At the Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, a partnership between South County Health and Ortho Rhode Island, patients benefit from nationally recognized excellence in spine care—combined with personalized, whole-person treatment strategies.

- Advertisement -

Why Spine and Joint Health Matters

Your spine and joints are the foundation of movement, carrying you through everything from sitting at a desk to lifting your kids or grandkids. When they’re healthy, you barely notice them. But when pain or stiffness sets in, it affects more than mobility—it can alter posture, strain other muscles, and even impact mood and sleep quality. That’s why experts emphasize early attention to persistent discomfort: small changes in how we move, strengthen, and protect our bodies today can make a big difference in long-term health.

The Role of Lifestyle and Prevention

While genetics and age play a role in spine and joint conditions, lifestyle is often just as important. Regular low-impact exercise like swimming, cycling, or pickleball builds strength without overloading the spine. Good posture, ergonomic workspaces, and core stability exercises reduce stress on joints. And maintaining a healthy weight eases pressure on the spine, hips, and knees. Even small, consistent habits—like stretching before activity—can help prevent injuries and keep people active well into later life.

A Team Approach to Spine Health

Ian Madom, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Ortho Rhode Island

“Spine and joint pain is rarely straightforward. It requires a careful look at a patient’s entire story—not just imaging results or lab work. Sometimes the best course is physical therapy or movement retraining. Other times, it’s guided injections or surgical solutions. The most important step is starting the conversation early, so patients have clarity and a plan.

One of the challenges is that people often wait to seek care. Back or leg pain that doesn’t resolve, numbness, tingling, or weakness—these are signals to get evaluated. The earlier we understand what’s going on, the more options patients have to get back to doing the things they love.”

Tracy Gannon, PT, Director of Rehabilitation Services, Ortho Rhode Island

“Physical therapy is a cornerstone of care. By improving strength, flexibility, and movement patterns, PT helps protect the spine and joints long-term. Even small improvements can make daily tasks easier and reduce the risk of reinjury.”

A Nationally Recognized Program

South County Hospital was recently named a 2025 Castle Connolly Top Hospital for Spine Surgery, placing it among the top 25% of hospitals nationwide. This recognition underscores the expertise and outcomes delivered with Ortho Rhode Island through the Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, ensuring patients in Rhode Island have access to advanced, trusted care close to home.

You’re Invited: Community Spine & Joint Lecture

Newport Pickleball Club, 866 West Main Rd, Middletown

Wednesday, October 15

6:00 PM

Join Doctors Ian Madom (moderator), Michael Mason, and Andrew Kay, along with physical therapist Tracy Gannon, for an evening focused on keeping your spine and joints healthy for life. The event is free and open to the public.

Don’t let pain keep you from living fully.

Learn more at the October 15 lecture—or talk with your provider today.