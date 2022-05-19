Multimillion-dollar renovation of Warwick movie theater completed

WARWICK – Showcase Cinemas recently crossed the finish line in a multimillion-dollar renovation of its 15-auditorium movie theater at 1200 Quaker Lane, the company announced.

Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick now features a renovated lobby bar and concession area, with new power recliner seats installed in every auditorium. The new lobby bar features hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and craft beers that can be consumed in the auditorium or in a new lounge seating area.

The movie theater already revealed renovations to its large-format auditorium in February, inviting guests to enjoy films projected on a wall-to-wall screen that’s two and a half stories high, using new XPlus Laser technology and Dolby Atmos sound. The renovations of the 92,035-square-foot building began in late September last year.

Showcase Cinemas, which is owned by the Norwood, Mass.-based National Amusements Inc., said it will mark the completion of renovations on May 21 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. by offering discounted $5 movie tickets, prize giveaways, food sampling and family-friendly activities around the property.

- Advertisement -

“The new XPlus Laser premium large-format auditorium with laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound has already proven to be extremely popular with our guests, and we’re excited to have completed this project in advance of the release of highly anticipated films like ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ plus many more coming this summer,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas.

The Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane has been in operation for nearly 40 years. The company previously operated another theater in Warwick at 400 Bald Hill Road, next to Warwick Mall. That theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened, with National Amusements opting not to renew its lease there last year, and the Walpole, Mass.-based Apple Cinemas chain opening in its place last fall.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.