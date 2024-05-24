Must R.I. give Citizens what it wants?

By
-
CITIZEN FINANCIAL GROUP INC. has requested a change in the way the state of Rhode Island taxes banks so it matches a methodology that Massachusetts is moving to in 2025, and 26 other states already use. Rhode Island stands to lose several million dollars in tax revenue, but proponents say the change will make the state more business-friendly. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

The 11th-hour budget amendment submitted by Gov. Daniel J. McKee asking to overhaul how Rhode Island-based banks are taxed had some questioning whether the proposal was prudent tax reform or a pressure tactic by a company that employs thousands of workers locally. If included in the state’s fiscal 2025 budget, the change – put forth

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR