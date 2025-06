Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles A. Lombardi faces a lawsuit that accuses him of using town employees to work on his property while still on the clock, according to multiple news outlets. Michael Charbatji, a former town employee, said he worked at two dry cleaning businesses and on personal property owned by Lombardi from 2019 until

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles A. Lombardi faces a lawsuit that accuses him of using town employees to work on his property while still on the clock, according to multiple news outlets.

Michael

Charbatji,

a former town employee, said he worked at two dry cleaning businesses and on personal property owned by Lombardi from 2019 until he was fired in May 2022, according to a report by WJAR-TV NBC 10.

In a 28-page lawsuit filed in Providence Superior Court on June 10, Charbatji claims he was regularly directed to work on Lombardi’s properties during work hours. According to the lawsuit, Charbatji would meet public works Director James Fuoroli at Lowe’s in North Providence and use the town’s store credit card to get the materials for the jobs.

Charbatji also testified in the lawsuit that he did work

at Lombardi’s waterfront home in Narragansett on a cabana, fencing, closet shelves and cabinet molding while on the clock for the town of North Providence. He also said he replaced a bathroom floor, light fixture, and windows at a rental property Lombardi owns in Narragansett.

Lombardi, who did admit to WJAR he had town employees perform work on his personal property, claims Charbatji did work for him, but on his own time.

“He’s a disgruntled person. And we’ll address it,” Lombardi said to NBC 10.

An investigation of Providence credit card invoices from 2020 through 2024 by WPRI-TV CBS 12 found

Fuoroli purchased a combined $1,800 worth of materials on at least 10 of the days that correspond with the dates and materials alleged in Chartbatji’s complaint.

In his lawsuit, Charbatji claims Fuoroli made four more Lowe’s purchases for projects on Lombardi’s properties in 2019, which were outside of the scope of WPRI’s public records request.