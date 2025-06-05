N Providence man sentenced to 6 years in prison for setting fire to church

PROVIDENCE – A North Providence man who back in February plead guilty
to setting fire to a historically Black church in the town has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for the crime.
Acting U.S. Attorney Sara M. Bloom announced Thursday that Kevin Colantonio, 36, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for setting multiple fires set around the exterior of Shiloh Gospel Church on Charles Street in North Providence. Colantonio was arrested back in February 2024
and charged with multiple counts of malicious damage by means of fire and obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs.
Federal investigators at the time collected surveillance footage showing Colantonio buying gasoline and then walking toward the church, then walked away after the fires started. Investigators also found notebooks containing writings and discriminatory phrases, including “burn churches down to the ground.”
Separately, Colantonio plead guilty to two assault counts after he doused human waste on two federal correctional officers while detained at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls for his original crime.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.