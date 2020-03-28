N.Y. Gov. Cuomo threatens to sue R.I. over quarantine-enforcement policy

PROVIDENCE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told CNN on Saturday that if Rhode Island doesn’t roll back its policy targeting New Yorkers for special enforcement of quarantine orders, he will sue the state to stop it.

“It’s a reactionary policy … I don’t think that is legal,” he told CNN.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Saturday extended restrictions on domestic travel into the state to all nonresidents, asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days, mirroring a similar request in place in Massachusetts. Only vehicles with New York plates entering the state will be stopped by Rhode Island State Police enforcing quarantine orders, due to the outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases in that state, she said.

Raimondo on Friday said that in addition to state police pulling over cars with New York license plates to ask for contact information, members of the National Guard on Saturday would begin going door to door in coastal communities to alert residents of the 14-day quarantine order.

“I know this is unusual, I know this is extreme, and I know some people don’t agree with it,” she said. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think it were necessary.”

Her Friday announcement followed reports that residents of Greater New York City, which has more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19, are seeking refuge in Rhode Island at second homes and rental properties.