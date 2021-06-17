Narragansett Bay Commission to start work on Pawtucket Tunnel

PAWTUCKET – The Narragansett Bay Commission on Friday will begin construction of the Pawtucket Tunnel, a 2.2-mile, deep-rock tunnel that will form the third phase of its Combined Sewer Overflow project.

The tunnel will be designed to keep untreated wastewater from entering the Seekonk and Blackstone rivers, and then affecting the Upper Narragansett Bay.

The project, based at 804 School St., is part of the commission’s RestoredWaters RI program, according to a news release.

The project will involve more than 1,700 jobs and is one of the largest public works projects in the state’s history, according to the Narragansett Bay Commission.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.