Narragansett Pier home sells for $2.7M, highest neighborhood sale of 2026

NARRAGANSETT – A five-bedroom coastal home in Narragansett Pier recently sold for $2.7 million, representing the highest sale in the neighborhood so far in 2026, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property at 81 South Pier Road contains 3,116 square feet of living space and was built in 2015, according to town property records. The home includes five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Located a short distance from Narragansett Town Beach, the Sea Wall and the Coast Guard House, the residence features ocean-view decks, a private elevator, a living area with a fireplace, a wet bar and a separated, permitted one-bedroom accessory dwelling unit, according to Mott & Chace. The property also includes a two-car garage, outdoor fire pit and parking area.

According to the Narragansett property assessor’s database, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and was assessed at $1.21 million for fiscal year 2025. The assessment included a land valuation of $489,600, a building valuation of $709,300 and outbuildings valued at $13,900.

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Town records describe the property as a Cape Cod-style home with 2,230 square feet of above-grade living area and 886 square feet of finished lower-level space. Property records also indicate the home contains residential elevator improvements added in 2022, along with an outdoor shower and patio amenities.

The sellers were represented by The Soby-Roberts Team of Mott & Chace. The buyer was represented by Nicholas Hayes of RE/MAX Revolution.

According to a trustees’ deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Roger and Nadine Ekstrom. The property was purchased by Jay Kenkare, of Cheshire, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.