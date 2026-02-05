Narragansett waterfront home sells for $7.5M, highest-ever sale in Anawan Cliffs

NARRAGANSETT – A waterfront home recently sold for $7.5 million, marking the highest-recorded sale in the Anawan Cliffs neighborhood of Narragansett and the fourth-highest residential sale in the town’s history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.
The 135 Cliff Drive property has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the sellers.
The home is set on approximately 2 acres in the Anawan Cliffs neighborhood and offers direct ocean frontage with views extending across the Atlantic Ocean toward Jamestown and Beavertail Lighthouse, according to Mott & Chace. The residence contains about 8,200 square feet of living space and the home was built in 1999, the real estate firm said.
The property features a newly renovated kitchen, and multiple living and entertaining areas, according to Mott & Chace. The home also includes an oceanfront porch designed for year-round use.
The home also comes with access to the Anawan Cliffs neighborhood association beach, according to Mott & Chace.
Narragansett assessors most recently valued the property at $7.32 million for the 2025 tax year, including $3.64 million attributed to land value and $3.67 million to the main structure, according to the town’s online property tax database.
The sellers were represented by the Soby-Roberts Team of Mott & Chace. The buyers were represented by Jennifer Holland of Andrew Abu Inc., according to Mott & Chace.
“This sale underscores the continued demand for Narragansett’s premier waterfront estates,” Bridgette Soby of the Soby-Roberts Team said in a statement.
The home was sold by Narragansett Venture Partners LLC, a Florida limited liability company, and purchased by Khadijeh and Tarek Yatim, of Shrewsbury, Mass., according to a warranty deed filed with the town.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.